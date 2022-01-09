Health Ministry receives medical supplies valued at $57-m from Issa Trust Foundation

ST JAMES, Jamaica-The Ministry of Health and Wellness has received medical supplies, valued approximately $57 million, from the Issa Trust Foundation.

The donations include oxygen concentrators, 400,000 KN95 masks and surgical masks, 12,000 isolation gowns, face shields, bleach, hand sanitisers, wipes, neonatal and patient monitors, lab coats and supplies, and gloves.

These will be deployed to the Western and Northeast Regional Health Authorities for distribution to public facilities under their jurisdiction.

The items were officially handed over to Ministry officials during a ceremony at Couples Resort in Negril, Westmoreland, on Friday.

Portfolio Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, speaking at the hand-over ceremony in Westmoreland, thanked members of the foundation for their generosity, saying “I have no doubt that [the provisions] will be put to good use.”

Tufton also emphasised the importance of philanthropy to the public health sector.

“Public health cannot function optimally if philanthropic participation is not a central part of its service delivery. The quality-of-service delivery is a function of, not just what [the] government or the legitimate authority can do, but the participation of all concerned. Included in that is the contribution of non-profit organisations like the Issa Trust Foundation,” he stated.

Meanwhile, chairman of the foundation, Paul Issa, said that the organisation has provided over US$42 million in donations to the education and health sectors, since its inception in 2005. This, he indicated, includes approximately US$4.5 million in medical supplies over the past year.

“Our primary focus is children, both paediatric health care and education. [However] in the past two years, we have changed our focus to cope with the [COVID-19] pandemic, and we have been focusing a lot on [supplying] personal protective equipment and providing hospitals and the health sector with equipment that they need to cope with the pandemic,” Issa said.

He pointed out that the foundation mainly channels support to the Western and Northeast Regional Health Authorities, noting that they serve areas “where we operate our resorts.”

“So, we try to operate mostly where our staff and people who work with us live,” the chairman added.

The Issa Trust Foundation is a non-profit organisation started by Couples Resorts Jamaica, to advocate and provide support to meet the medical and educational needs of children and families.