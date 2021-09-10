Health Ministry reminds Jamaicans to get second dose of COVID vaccine

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reminding the more than 130,000 Jamaicans who will be due a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine over the next three weeks to visit a vaccination site for their jab.

The reminder comes as the ministry moves to realise a 65 per cent vaccination target for the population by March 2022.

“The Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines are two-dose vaccines. Persons who received a first dose of either vaccine must ensure that they also receive a second dose,” the ministry said in a release.

Some 49,076 persons will be due their second dose between September 13 and 19, with another 45,733 due the following week (September 20 - 26) and some 42,946 a week later (September 27 - October 3).

Receiving two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine enables the individual to receive the maximum benefits from their vaccination, notably a reduction in the chance of severe illness, hospitalisation and/or death.

The ministry is also encouraging members of the public to remain vigilant in their adherence to infection prevention and control measures, namely mask wearing; maintaining a physical distance from others; and frequently washing and/or sanitising hands.

On Thursday, September 9, Jamaica recorded 638 new COVID-19 infections and confirmed eight deaths. The new cases moved the total number of infections to 74,645 since the first case was recorded last year while the death toll climbed to 1,693.

“Up to 11:00 am on Friday, Jamaica had administered some 613,962 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of that number, 460,083 were first doses, 141,518 were second doses and 12,361 were single doses,” the release concluded.