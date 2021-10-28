Health Ministry reports 136 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

Health Ministry reports 136 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deathsThursday, October 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 136 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness listed eight more virus-related deaths.
The deaths were recorded between August 5 and October 26.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 88,666 and the confirmed deaths to 2,199.
The new cases comprise 87 females and 49 males with ages ranging from one year to 103 years.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 38 of the cases were recorded in St Catherine, 28 in Kingston and St Andrew, 15 in St Elizabeth, 11 each in Clarendon and Manchester, 10 in St James, eight in St Thomas, six in St Ann, four in Trelawny, two in Westmoreland, and one each in Hanover, Portland and St Mary.
The latest victims are:
- A 21-year-old male from Westmoreland
- A 72-year-old male from Westmoreland
- A 76-year-old female from Westmoreland
- An 82-year-old male from Westmoreland
- A 74-year-old male from Westmoreland
- A 66-year-old male from Portland
- A 59-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 96-year-old male from St Ann
Four more deaths were listed as under investigation.
The ministry further reported 180 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 57,362.
There are 28,498 confirmed active cases on the island.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy