Health Ministry reports 136 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 136 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness listed eight more virus-related deaths.

The deaths were recorded between August 5 and October 26.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 88,666 and the confirmed deaths to 2,199.

The new cases comprise 87 females and 49 males with ages ranging from one year to 103 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 38 of the cases were recorded in St Catherine, 28 in Kingston and St Andrew, 15 in St Elizabeth, 11 each in Clarendon and Manchester, 10 in St James, eight in St Thomas, six in St Ann, four in Trelawny, two in Westmoreland, and one each in Hanover, Portland and St Mary.

The latest victims are:

A 21-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 72-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 76-year-old female from Westmoreland

An 82-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 74-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 66-year-old male from Portland

A 59-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 96-year-old male from St Ann

Four more deaths were listed as under investigation.

The ministry further reported 180 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 57,362.

There are 28,498 confirmed active cases on the island.