Health Ministry reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths on Thursday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 90,961 and the confirmed deaths to 2,367.

The new cases comprise 33 females and 23 males with ages ranging from four months to 93 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 21 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, nine in St James, seven in St Catherine, five each in St Ann and Westmoreland, two each in Portland, St Elizabeth, St Mary, and Trelawny, and one in St Thomas.

The latest victims are an 87-year-old female from Trelawny and a 69-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

The ministry further reported 103 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 62,171.