Health Ministry reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 virus-related deaths on Thursday pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 88,666 and the confirmed deaths to 2,343.

The ministry said the latest deaths were recorded between August 20 and November 16, 2021.

The new cases comprise 49 females and 48 males with ages ranging from two years to 89 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 26 of the cases were recorded in St Catherine, 24 in Kingston and St Andrew, 16 in St Thomas, seven in St Ann, five each in Manchester and Portland, four in St James, three each in Hanover and St Elizabeth, two in St Mary, and one each in Clarendon and Westmoreland.

The latest victims are:

An 81-year-old male from Westmoreland (whose death was previously under investigation).

A 76-year-old male from St James;

A 50-year-old female from Manchester;

A 70-year-old female from Manchester;

A 77-year-old female from St James;

An 82-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew;

An 85-year-old female from Manchester;

A 97-year-old female from St Elizabeth;

A 55-year-old female from St Thomas;

A 68-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew;

A 76-year-old male from Manchester; and

A 54-year-old female from St Elizabeth.

The ministry further reported 175 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 61,313.

