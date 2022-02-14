Health authorities in Belize warn against unauthorised COVID-testing

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) –Belize has warned persons and companies against providing unauthorised COVID-19 tests to members of the public, saying they face a fine of BDZ$5,000 or US $2480 if caught.

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW) that persons or entities not authorised by the ministry are providing COVID-19 test services to the public,” the ministry said, reminding the public that under existing laws “every person who desires to offer testing for SARS-CoV-2 shall apply in writing to the ministry responsible for health for approval to offer testing.”

“Every person who contravenes this regulation commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of BZ$5, 000,” the statement continued, adding that COVID-19 testing “continues to be offered free of cost at MOHW testing sites and at health facilities countrywide”.

It also indicated that only Belize Diagnostic Center, Caring Hands Home Medical Care Limited and Belize Pro Lab are approved to provide concierge services and that only approved SARS-CoV-2 antigen test kits are allowed to be imported for use by authorised providers.

“SARS-CoV-2 antigen home test kits are not allowed to be imported into Belize. The Customs and Excise Department will continue to strengthen its surveillance to identify and confiscate any COVID-19 home test kit entering the country unless approved by the Ministry of Health & Wellness,” the statement said.

The ministry said that it is urging people to get tested as needed so that positive persons can immediately go into isolation and reduce the spread of the virus among the population.

The coronavirus has killed 631 people and infected 55, 183 in Belize over the past two years.