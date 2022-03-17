Health inspector on murder rap granted bail

CLARENDON, Jamaica - A health inspector employed to the Ministry of Health was granted $1million bail in the Clarendon Parish Court on Thursday.

St Catherine resident Milton Williams, charged with murder, is to return to court on June 9, 2022. He is to surrender his travel documents to authorities.



Allegations are that during an argument in Salt River, Clarendon, on January 29, last year, Williams used his motor vehicle to run over a woman with whom he previously had an intimate relationship.



Following lengthy ongoing investigations, the Director of Public Prosecutions recently ruled that Williams be charged.



In court, Williams' attorney, Peter Champagnie, QC, in applying for bail, submitted that the now deceased was well known in the community as one who suffered from a serious mental problem.



On the day of the incident, the attorney said, the now deceased had, for reasons unknown, 'taken set' on his client. He said she used a stone to damage his motor vehicle after she demanded money but was not given any.



Williams it is claimed was on a routine inspection of business premises. It was stated that at one point during the incident, the now deceased had rushed into the accused man's vehicle, refusing to come out. However, after some gentle persuasion by the accused, the woman exited the vehicle.



Champagne submitted that it was at this point, that, in a bid to escape and while driving off his motor vehicle, it was brought to William's attention by onlookers, that he had run her over.



In addressing whether Williams was a flight risk, if granted bail, Champagnie pointed out that his client had on more than one occasion attended the police station to give a statement about the incident.