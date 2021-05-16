Health minister calls for regular screening for hypertension

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has called for the public to be screened regularly for hypertension ahead of World Hypertension Day which will be observed tomorrow, May 17.

The minister said individuals should take all action to minimise the impact of hypertension (high blood pressure), on their health.

In his message for World Hypertension Day 2021, being observed this year under the theme ‘Know Your Numbers-It Figures! Control It and Live Longer’, Dr Tufton said: “We are determined to work with you so that together we can change this picture. Knowing your numbers is the first step to taking control of your health and wellbeing, especially if you have risk factors for hypertension.”

Some factors that can lead to hypertension include obesity, lack of physical activity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and unhealthy eating habits.

The minister also recommended a healthy diet and better lifestyle choices, particularly those for hypertensive individuals.

Dr Tufton said the impact of the disease on the public purse cannot be overemphasised as the condition can lead to cardiovascular disease, including stroke, heart attack, heart failure and poor circulation.

“In recognition of the potential health threats to us here in Jamaica, we want to place the spotlight on our message for regular screening and checking of blood pressure,” the minister said, adding that his ministry is committed to strengthening its public education drive.