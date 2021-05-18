Health ministry reports 15 additional COVID deaths, 83 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 15, with nine of the latest reported fatalities recorded in Manchester, as the country confirmed 83 new cases of the virus.

This brings the island's death toll to 878, and the total number of confirmed cases to 47,479.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths include five males (ages 63, 63, 64, 72, and 75) and four females (ages 53, 72, 73, and 80) from Manchester. Two males from Westmoreland (ages 44 and 77) and a 77-year-old male and an 83-year-old female from St Catherine were also among the latest deaths. A 55-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 71-year-old male from St Thomas also died from the virus.

Two of the newly reported deaths were previously under investigation. The deaths recorded in Manchester occurred between January and March 2021, the ministry said.

Another death was today reported under investigation and two were reported as coincidental — one of which was previously reported under investigation.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 46 females and 37 males with ages ranging from one year to 95 years. The cases were recorded in St James (15), Westmoreland (14), St Ann (13), St Catherine (12), St Mary (nine), Kingston and St Andrew (eight), Portland (four), Clarendon (three), Manchester (three), St Elizabeth (one), and Trelawny (one)

The ministry also reported 129 recoveries, for a total 23,410. There are 22,837 active cases of the virus on the island.

