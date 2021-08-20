Health official links Dream Weekend to COVID surge

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Clinical coordinator for the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) Dr Delroy Fray says he suspects that there may be a connection between the drastic surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the region and parties such as the recently held Dream Weekend in Negril.

The event was held between August 5 and 9 at various locations in the resort town. The WRHA reported on Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases had more than tripled in some of its four hospitals over the past week.

"What we are seeing here now, it could be a result of [events held in early August] because usually, if you [were] exposed to COVID [during that time], you will be having the symptoms now," noted Dr Fray.

He was making a general comment in reaction to reports that five individuals from Trelawny who attended the popular party now have COVID-19. Two of the five are in hospital and arrangements were being made Friday afternoon, to get another to hospital after that person began experiencing some discomfort. The five, who all know each other, reportedly developed symptoms a week after attending Dream Weekend.

Former Government Senator and a friend of the five, Dennis Meadows, said the other two are recovering. He made it clear that he does not blame the promoters or the Government for what happened to his friends, saying people must take personal responsibility for their actions.

"We must police ourselves and act responsibly. So, if we go to a party for example, and the promoters put in measures to [meet stipulated safety protocols], but we are indisciplined, we can't wait in line to be tested; we find alternative means to circumvent the process, that boils down to an absence of personal responsibility and recklessness on the part of the citizenry. And that is part of our biggest [battle] in the COVID fight here," said Meadows, who is a vaccine advocate eager to get students back in the classroom.

Patrons entering Dream Weekend venues had to produce a vaccination card which shows that they have been fully inoculated, or a negative COVID-19 test. Tests were offered outside the venue by private entities and individuals. It is understood some partygoers may have obtained results by other means.

Up to late Friday afternoon, OBSERVER ONLINE was unable to speak with the five individuals who reportedly entered the venue after obtaining a test.

When contacted, head of the Westmoreland police division, Superintendent Robert Gordon said the police were unaware of any reports that some patrons had skirted the rules.

It is understood that the five who are against the vaccine were not inoculated. However, since becoming ill, two have since expressed regret in not getting the jab before and are now willing to do so.

Anthony Lewis