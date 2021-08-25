Health official says COVID exposure possibly led to CRH nurses calling in sick

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Clinical coordinator for the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Dr Delroy Fray is questioning whether there is a link between 27 nurses being exposed to COVID-19 at the Cornwall Regional Hospital on Monday and 33 of them calling in sick on Wednesday.

There have been reports, in other parishes, of nurses being off the job.

"The nurses at Cornwall are very responsible. I don't think at this time in this pandemic they would go on any industrial action," Fray told Observer Online. "Some nurses were exposed to COVID and were in quarantine. I don't know if that is related to that. I don't have the details about why [they are not at work], but I suspect that is what it is."

Up to Monday, between 80 and 90 people either confirmed or suspected of having the deadly virus were admitted to the hospital's 32-bed COVID-19 ward.

- Anthony Lewis