Health official says COVID exposure possibly led to CRH nurses calling in sick

Health official says COVID exposure possibly led to CRH nurses calling in sickWednesday, August 25, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica – Clinical coordinator for the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Dr Delroy Fray is questioning whether there is a link between 27 nurses being exposed to COVID-19 at the Cornwall Regional Hospital on Monday and 33 of them calling in sick on Wednesday.
There have been reports, in other parishes, of nurses being off the job.
"The nurses at Cornwall are very responsible. I don't think at this time in this pandemic they would go on any industrial action," Fray told Observer Online. "Some nurses were exposed to COVID and were in quarantine. I don't know if that is related to that. I don't have the details about why [they are not at work], but I suspect that is what it is."
Up to Monday, between 80 and 90 people either confirmed or suspected of having the deadly virus were admitted to the hospital's 32-bed COVID-19 ward.
- Anthony Lewis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy