Health official says children should engage in more physical activities

ST JAMES, Jamaica---Senior Health Education Officer at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Julia Manderson-Steele, has emphasised the need for children to engage more in physical activities, especially in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking at the Ministry's Health Promotion and Education Review, held virtually on Thursday, Manderson-Steele revealed that many children are falling victim to unhealthy lifestyles, worsened by the additional time being spent at home.

Using statistics obtained from the 2017 Global School Health Study, she highlighted that obesity among children 13-15 years old has increased by 68 per cent over the last decade. The latter, she stressed, was due in high part to unhealthy eating habits and physical inactivity.

“We are seeing the prevalence of obesity increased by 68 per cent and doubled in boys over the past seven years, so the first survey was done in 2010, and then in 2017 it was done again. Do you remember when our boys used to go out and play and kick ball and have fun?" she questioned. "Our kids aren't doing that anymore… . they are spending a lot of time on the tablet and they are slacking a lot, so obesity is now more widespread."

Manderson-Steele said the study also indicated that 53.4 per cent of children aged 13 to 15 years engage in three or more hours of sitting activities daily and that 22.1 per cent eat fast food three or more days per week. According to the statistics, 14.1 per cent do not consume any vegetables in their diet. She said the data reflected what was happening pre-pandemic and expressed that the statistics should look a lot worse following COVID-19 and prolonged quarantine periods.

“That was 2017. What do you think 2020/2021 will be looking like? What will the future look like if we don't stop, pay attention, try to do something to change this,” she said.

In the meantime, Manderson-Steele said the ministry continues to push policy directives to create a healthier environment within the school community as a direct response to addressing the behaviours that perpetuate unhealthy lifestyles among children.

With that said, she urged educators to facilitate the ministry's plans by incorporating more physical activities during virtual learning. "We are saying to schools, when the children are online or if they are even face-to-face, we want opportunities for them to incorporate movement in the teaching and learning space, so we say, three five-minute breaks a day to be included as a way of starting to get them around the mindset of movement and its importance,” she urged.