Health workers, elderly, among the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Thirty-eight Haitians on Friday became the first group of people in the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Under the supervision of the Ministry of Health, the 38 people — health workers and the elderly were vaccinated at the University Hospital of Peace here, in what the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has described as a test.

The vaccination exercise follows the arrival of 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — Spikevax earlier this week from the United States.

According to the health minister, the vaccinations will continue throughout the weekend.

To date, Haiti has reported nearly 20,000 cases and nearly 500 deaths since the start of the pandemic, however, experts believe these figures are vastly underestimated because there are few tests in Haiti.

The vaccinations began nearly two months after the Government announced a health emergency and imposed a curfew as the country entered a third wave in May.

However, health officials are concerned as while masks are mandatory to enter some businesses, very few Haitians follow the measures while on public transportation, in crowded markets and elsewhere in public.