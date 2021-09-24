Hearing delayed for Jamaican implicated in killing mother of three, wounding of her son

SAINT JOHN'S, Antigua — A Jamaican man who is implicated in the murder of a woman and the attempted murder of her son in Antigua and Barbuda, was again remanded into police custody after his committal hearing was delayed on Wednesday.

Linsome Boyd, 53, is charged with the murder of Althea Henry, whose 21-year-old son was seriously injured during the June 20 incident.

According to a report in the Antiguan Observer, Boyd appeared before a Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for the hearing, but it was adjourned until January 19.

A reason for the adjournment was not stated in the report.

The committal hearing will determine whether there is enough evidence against the Jamaican for the case to go to trial before the high court in that country.

Henry's lifeless body was found at her Cashew Hill home in Antigua with multiple wounds on June 20. She was the mother of three children.

Her son was hospitalised due to injuries he allegedly sustained during a dispute with Boyd at the time.