Heart Foundation receives $244k David East Memorial Walk, Run & Ride donation

Heart Foundation receives $244k David East Memorial Walk, Run & Ride donationFriday, June 04, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Heart Foundation of Jamaica has received $244,656 to purchase a holter monitor — a diagnostic test which monitors the heart rhythm over a 24/48 hour period.
The money was handed over yesterday following a fundraising Memorial Walk, Run & Ride event in April, in honour of David East. David passed away in 2020 from a heart related condition.
Present at the handing over ceremony were the Foundation's Executive Director Deborah Chen, Christina East, Paul East, and Senior Manager Health Services, Noelle Campbell.
The Heart Foundation offers island wide screening for heart disease which is the leading cause of death in Jamaica.
