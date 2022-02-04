Heat too hot for 'Devil' - Wanted man turns himself in to cops

At least one of the 10 men who were listed as wanted by the police in Portmore, St Catherine, has turned himself in.

Damion 'Devil' Henry, 21, from Burke Road in Old Harbour, handed himself over to the police yesterday. Henry, who frequents Darliston in Westmoreland and Portmore. was being sought for a murder that occurred in 2013.



Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, commanding officer for the St Catherine South Police Division, told OBSERVER ONLINE that Henry is being held pending charges.



Police conducted several raids in an effort to find the wanted men. So intense were the operations, that even other wanted men who were not on the list, were captured.



Others were brought in by relatives who saw how serious the cops were and the impact they were having.

SSP Phillips encouraged the other wanted men to follow Henry's example. He said the police will be coming full force for them.



The list of wanted men was released by the Portmore police two weeks ago. The men are wanted for several crimes committed in the division, including murder, shooting, and illegal possession of firearms.

The remaining wanted men are:-



Sheldon 'Bwoy' Wright, 27, from Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11. Wanted for murder and illegal possession of a firearm. He frequents Naggo Head, Bridgeport, and Spanish Town Road in Kingston 111.



Rudolph 'Boxer' Shaw, 26, of Ponzy Crescent, Longville Park, Clarendon, wanted for absconding bail.



Mario 'Cheson' Barnes, 24, from Golf, Gregory Park, wanted for murder.



Marlon 'Shortman' Barnett, aka 'Jamo', 41, from Golf, Gregory Park, and Tivoli Gardens in Kingston. He is wanted for a shooting.



Barrington 'Coolie' Campbell, 32, of Central Road, Central Village, St. Catherine, wanted for a shooting.



Marky 'Puddie' Mitchell, from Pen Way, Passagefort, wanted for murder.



Marcus Mitchell of Pen Way, Passagefort, wanted for murder.



Manton Brown, 41, of Aires Close in Portmore, wanted for murder.



Stokely 'Peppa' Collins, 49, from Windsor Heights, Central Village, wanted for a shooting. He frequents Bull Bay, St Andrew.

