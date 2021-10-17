Heather Allwood: Fighting breast cancer with positive thinking

KINGSTON, Jamaica — For many, hearing the words "you have cancer" is a death sentence. Then there are those like Heather Allwood, whose positive outlook has kept her fighting since her diagnosis in 2008.

In 2003, when Allwood visited her family doctor about a lump under her arm, she never thought that living with breast cancer was about to be her reality. She described the period when she discovered the lump as one when information about breast cancer was not prevalent.

"I found lumps underneath my arm in about 2003/ 2004, but I went to our family doctor, and he said that it is roll-on and said I shouldn't use any roll-on. But back then, you did not hear people talk about cancer that much so I didn't pay the lump any mind," Allwood shared,

"But in 2008, I saw the lump getting bigger until it touched the side of my left breast, and I was saying to my husband, 'No man, this funny'. So I went to a next doctor, and she sent me to do an ultrasound, and when the results came back, those masses were so huge."

With a referral from her doctor, Allwood went to the hospital where she did a mammogram, the results of which showed that she was living with stage two breast cancer.

"When they put up the mammogram on the light to look at it, the mass was so huge! Trust me, I cried. I went to the hospital where they did an emergency surgery to take out the lump and cut off my left breast," she said.

She went on to do chemotherapy and radiation after the surgery, which lasted for eight months and was happy when she got a clean bill of health — no more cancer. At 41, she had beat breast cancer and had her whole life before her.

That is until 2019, when the dreaded disease resurfaced.

"It came back! After 11 years, the cancer came back in 2019 right at my lymph node at my shoulder. It came right back," Allwood disclosed.

"I was devastated, it shook me to know that it came back after 11 years, and it left me [to] ask questions like: 'What did I do?' 'What am I not doing?' 'Did the chemotherapy work?' 'Did radiation work?'. Those were supposed to get rid of the cancer, but did it work?" she questioned.

She shared that a minor surgery was done, followed by a full year of chemotherapy to help fight her, now, stage four breast cancer.

"When I had the last dose of chemotherapy to take, I told the doctor no because I am going through this and the lump is growing, so it doesn't make any sense I am doing treatment, and it is not working," Allwood stated.

With what is described as an aggressive form of stage four cancer, she was told that she had to live with the disease as it would not get better.

But for Allwood, living with breast cancer means enjoying life and living in the moment with her positive outlook and strong belief in God.

"I am living my life as it is; I even caught COVID the other day," she laughed, "Everybody I talk to they say that they can't believe that it is somebody who is sick. But I told myself that I can live 100 years if God permits me to, and live with the cancer. There is no fear or worry."

She shared, however, that her family is concerned as there is a history of cancer. Her father, paternal grandmother and two aunts on her mother's side died from cancer. With four children and an adopted daughter of her own, they are worried for their health and their mother's.

Allwood stated that with all the information about cancer now available and having to live with it herself, she is more informed and encourages her children, especially her eldest daughter, to get checked regularly.

"Honestly, sometimes when I am alone, I cry, but I am not devastated to the point where I can't eat, or I can't sleep. I can live with the cancer, so I am not going to kill off myself by fretting; that's how positive I am. Could be stage five, six, seven; I can, and I will live with it," she said with enthusiasm.

Allwood shared that her support system of friends and family and the shop she runs from her home in Clarendon keep her going and help her remain positive in the face of stage four breast cancer.

According to the Jamaica Cancer Society, breast cancer is the number one cause of cancer-related deaths among Jamaican women. With this in mind, Allwood had a few words for other cancer warriors. "You have to put God first and think positive. With a positive mind, anybody can go through, not only cancer but any sickness, just stay positive, and you can live as long as you want," she said.