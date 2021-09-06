Heather Pinnock to depart as general manager of UDC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Heather Pinnock, the general manager of the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), is leaving the entity as of October 31, 2021.

The announcement of her departure was disclosed by UDC's Board of Directors in a statement on Monday, which was shared on social media.

Pinnock was first appointed general manager of UDC on April 1, 2019. She previously acted in that position from September 24, 2018 until the time of her appointment.

Details surrounding Pinnock's reasons for her departure from the state entity were not given.

"The UDC wishes to thank Ms Pinnock for her years of dedicated service," the statement from the board of directors said.

It added: "During her tenure, Ms Pinnock provided leadership to several important projects including:

The construction and opening of our flagship project, the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay.

The hosting of a successful design competition for the new Houses of Parliament and the subsequent completion of the construction design works.

Achievement of ISO 9001 certification for the UDC's core business processes.

Management of the UDC through the crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on staff welfare, financial recovery and the long-term transformation of the Corporation to meet its mandate."

According to the UDC board, Pinnock has committed her support during the period of transition.

"The UDC wishes to thank Ms Pinnock for her contribution and wishes her every success as she embarks on the next phase of her life," the statement said.

The board of directors of UDC, in the meantime, said it will commence its search to find a new general manager.