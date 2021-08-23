Heavy downpour causes overcrowding at Mandeville vaccination site

Heavy downpour causes overcrowding at Mandeville vaccination siteMonday, August 23, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica- Scores of people who turned up Monday at the Mandeville Regional Hospital's vaccination site were forced to cram under tents as they sought shelter from a downpour of rain.
Children were accompanied by their parents and guardians to the site as part of the Government's effort to vaccinate those 12 years and older.
Among those who turned up at the site were two student footballers of the Belair High School who told OBSERVER ONLINE that they are taking the Pfizer vaccine hoping that there will be a return of the DaCosta Cup competition which has been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Police officers are at the vaccination site trying to maintain order amid a flow of traffic with scores of motorists trying to access the site.
Kasey Williams
