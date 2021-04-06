Heavy rainfall cause roadblocks in St Mary, Portland

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says that heavy rains over the last 48 hours in St Mary and Portland have impacted sections of some roads in the parishes, reducing them to single lane access.

Manager Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said that consistent rains over the weekend have impacted the roads from Alligator Church to Bellevue and Port Antonio to Nonsuch in Portland.

Also, in Portland, sections of the main road from Balcarres to Wakefield have been reduced to single lane after being impacted by landslides and mudflows, which blocked critical drains.

In St Mary, the agency said its crews have now fully reopened the road through the Junction, which was reduced overnight to single lane, due to landslides and fallen trees.

Shaw said the NWA parish teams will be monitoring the impacted areas as the parishes continue to experience some rainfall.