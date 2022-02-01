Heavy rains cause widespread flooding in Haiti

Heavy rains cause widespread flooding in HaitiTuesday, February 01, 2022
|
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haitian authorities Tuesday said that more than 2,500 homes had been damaged as a result of floods caused by the passage of a cold front on Monday. There have been no reports of deaths.
The Civil Protection said in its partial assessment that nearly 20 communes in the departments of the North, Northeast and Nippes had been affected by the rains that caused 2,578 houses to be affected by floods and three being destroyed.
It said that nearly 2,500 families need temporary shelter following more than 36 hours of rainfall that caused several rivers to overflow their banks.
In Cap-Haitien, several neighbourhoods near the Haut du Cap River have been flooded, with the authorities saying that part of the historic city centre had been flooded. They said trees were also uprooted by the gusts of wind.
In the North-East, the Caracol power plant is underwater, while in the Nippes department, volunteers from the Baradères communal civil protection committee have identified 153 flooded houses in the city centre.
The General Directorate of Civil Protection is urging people in flood-prone areas and exposed to strong winds to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones, and, above all, not to cross flooded rivers under any circumstances.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy