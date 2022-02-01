WATCH: Heavy rains lash Port Maria, St Mary causing major flooding

ST MARY, Jamaica — Port Maria, St Mary took a major battering Monday night as heavy rains, which lashed the parish for several hours into Tuesday morning, resulted in major flooding.

High floodwaters and damaged roads kept vehicles off the roads.

Residents say heavy rains have been pelting the area since Monday night, resulting in the Otram River overflowing its banks and flooding sections of the town.

According to them, the water is beginning to ease.

A video obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE had earlier shown water running through the town.

Several businesses have also been affected by the flooding. Among them is the Port Maria Tax Office located in the town centre.

The Tax Administration of Jamaica (TAJ) announced via Twitter that due to the flooding, the offices would be closed in the parish capital.

"Persons can still do business online," TAJ said.

Calls placed to Mayor of Port Maria Richard Creary for an assessment of the situation went unanswered.

The town, which is located in the northeast section of the island, was also extensively flooded during heavy rains in 2012.