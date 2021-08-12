Hedonism II refutes report of COVID cluster at hotel

HANOVER, Jamaica - The Hedonism II Resort in Negril has refuted a media report that it says "grossly overstates" the number of COVID-19 cases at the hotel.

"The article in the newspaper today is incorrect and misleading. The figure quoted in the headline is not accurate and grossly overstates the situation. Our positive test rates are well below the national average," stated Dermot De Loughry, the hotel's general manager, in a release on Wednesday.

In fact, De Loughry said tests conducted over the past two weeks have shown an overall positivity rate of less than two per cent among staff and guests.

"For several months we had zero positive cases and it was a very small outbreak among guests that prompted us to request the Ministry of Health to screen our staff," said De Loughry.

"Over the past two weeks, more than 1,300 guests were tested on a complimentary basis. Within the same period over 200 staff members were tested. The overall positivity rate is less than two per cent, it is nowhere near the number quoted in the newspaper, this number is wildly exaggerated," stated De Loughry.

"Out of respect for our team members we will not discuss staff circumstances, and the resort will continue to work with all affected employees to provide practical support to both the employee and their families.” He continued, adding "As with other resorts in Negril and indeed other businesses throughout Jamaica, we work daily with the new normal of persons contracting the virus.”

Observer Online reported earlier Wednesday that staff members of three prominent hotels in Hanover have tested positive for COVID-19. The affected persons reside in Hanover and Westmoreland, two parishes that have been experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases over the past month as Jamaica grapples with a third wave of infections.

The medical officer of health for Hanover, Dr Kaushal Singh noted that contact tracing led to the discovery of the positive cases among the hotel workers, who he said are not sick at the moment.

The workers are currently in isolation.

In the meantime, Hedonism's De Loughry said the hotel continues, "to encourage our staff to take advantage of the vaccination opportunities provided by the Ministry of Health. It is in our best interest that anyone affected by illness is given the time and support from the resort to fully recover. The COVID pandemic affects all Jamaicans, and we will work together with all our partners to do the right thing for our team and our guests."

-Anthony Lewis