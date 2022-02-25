Heightened operational activities islandwide yielding results - JCF

Heightened operational activities islandwide yielding results - JCFFriday, February 25, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The nation's police force is reporting that as they continue heightened operational activities across the island, successes are being recorded in the fight against crime.
According to a release from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), two illegal firearms and eight rounds of ammunition were seized in the St Andrew South Division on Friday.
They were one Luger Hi-point 9mm pistol and a Magmil 9mm pistol with eight rounds of ammunition.
Reports are that about 12:30 pm, a police team carried out operations at two premises on Hibiscus Drive in St Andrew, one of which was abandoned. The operation resulted in the seizure of the firearms and ammunition.
No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
In the meantime, the police are renewing their appeal for members of the public to report illegal weapons by calling Crime Stop at 311 or King Fish at 811 or the nearest police station as they continue with the mandate to disrupt gangs, seize guns and arrest gunmen.
