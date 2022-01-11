Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; no serious injuries

Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; no serious injuriesTuesday, January 11, 2022
UPPER DARBY, Philadelphia (AP) — A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, with four people on board including an infant all expected to survive, authorities said.
Rescue crews rushed to the crash near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby's Drexel Hill neighbourhood at about 1 pm and helped pull the pilot, two crew members and infant patient from the aircraft, Upper Darby police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said at a press conference.
None of them sustained life-threatening injuries, Bernhardt said, adding he can't wait to shake the pilot's hand for getting the helicopter down the way they did.
The infant patient has been taken to a hospital, but family members haven't been notified yet, Bernhardt said. The flight originated out of state.
Photos and video from the scene show the helicopter damaged and on its side, just outside the church and underneath powerlines. Insignia on the side of the aircraft indicated it was a medical helicopter.
