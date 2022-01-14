'Hell will break loose': Trinidad unions warn Gov't against sending home unvaccinated public servants

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Trade union leaders Friday promised “all hell will break loose” if the Trinidad and Tobago government goes ahead with its plans to have public sector workers vaccinated by January 16.

The unions have already urged public sector workers to turn up for work next week whether or not they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking at a news conference outside the Office of the Attorney General, President of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), Ancel Roget, warned senior public servants and managers of state-owned public entities that they should not prevent any unvaccinated worker from being at work.

“We are warning those misguided managers….because of their status want to create chaos, who would want to start the bacchanal, we are warning all of them, we are warning those misguided personnel…and all other employers, we are warning you to stop and desist and allow workers to work and to let good sense prevail,” he said.

The coronavirus has already killed 3,134 people and infected 98,927 others in the country since March 2020.

Roget told reporters that all hell would break loose if the government goes ahead with its “misguided” safe zone policy.

“No reasonable person in this country can expect a self-respecting trade union movement, like the Joint Trade Union Movement, to stand idly by and allow workers to be taken advantage of… (and) therefore all hell will break loose at the appropriate time if they continue to go down this misguided road”

He said if the intention of the government is to increase the vaccination rate, while developing a policy that is not all inclusive, then it is imperative that the trade unions must be involved in any discussions going forward.

“But take that deadline off the table,” he said.

The government has said that workers who from Monday show no proof of being vaccinated will be sent home and will also not be paid.

Roget warned the state to be prepared for a showdown.

He is promising that the government would feel the full brunt of the trade union movement if any worker is sent home.

“So on the eve, the last working day of this week before the erroneous course of action, we want to warn everybody, cease and desist from implementing a policy, implementing a measure that is totally unlawful and which measure will be met with the full thrust of response coming from the trade union movement.”

Roget said that “thousands and thousands” of people are “incensed” at the government's move and “unlike previous measures before they are prepared to do so something about this one because this one deals with your rights and if they get away with this…then an employer, can without discussion implement anything.