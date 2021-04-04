CLARENDON, Jamaica — “Help us bring Natalie home” was the appeal from family, friends and colleagues of missing teacher Natalie Dawkins as they roamed the streets of the parish Saturday morning searching for clues that may lead them to find their loved one.

Hinging on hope and clinging to their faith, they assembled in four groups at strategic points from the centre of the parish at the Mineral Heights entrance to Highway 2000 where some of her belongings were found, stretching as far as to the Salt River Mineral Spring and the Welcome Beach in the south.

“We are still feeling hopeful, we haven't found anything yet but we are still trying,” said Sheida Smith, who teaches at Vere Technical High School. Smith was among a search party that gathered in the Salt River area with members of the family, supported by the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA), as they chopped their way through bushes for clues that may reveal something about the missing teacher's whereabouts.

“We are hoping for the best, we just need something from somebody, if it's even a word, somebody must have seen something, we just want to know what did you see,” pleaded Smith.

They vowed to continue their search across the 14 parishes despite the curfew restrictions, as with each passing minute their worry increases.

Dawkins, who teaches at Four Paths Primary School, has been missing since Tuesday, March 30.

She was last seen at home in Denbigh Kraal by a neighbour who alerted her to her car alarm going off.

Her handbag was found on the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000 on Wednesday.

“We can't allow this to just be left in the hands of the police, this is our colleague, the fight is against us, we are teachers, we are women, we cannot just sit and allow this to happen, so we are going to go wherever it takes us to find Natalie and if we don't find her we are going to find whosoever took her,” said Smith, who is also a Justice of the Peace in the Parish.

President of the JTA, Jasford Gabriel, and President-elect Winston Smith, were also in the parish to lend support to the family and colleagues and to help in the search for the missing woman.

“The JTA is adding its voice to ask us to be more considerate one to another and to pray for this nation. We are in crisis, our women are under attack, the moral fabric in our society is tearing with an agonising sound and we can hear it throughout the land, and so this morning we are hoping, praying and making all the sacrifices necessary to support our colleague and hopefully she will return home alive,” he said.

“We can't afford to get used to these kinds of abductions and killings and the violence against women, we need to rise up, we need to make our voices heard and continue to look to the hills from whence cometh our help,” he pleaded.

Sharon Douglas Scott who teaches at Effortville Primary, described Dawkins as a very pleasant individual who was always laughing.

“She will always go beyond to help anybody that she can; she believes in helping and elevating persons and so we think her caring personality may have caused her to be missing today.”

“I encourage us as a nation to give support to this cause and all the others who are hurting because of their situations that they are encountering at this time,” said Gabriel.

Yesterday police recovered the vehicle of the missing teacher in St Catherine, and a man was killed during its recovery.