Hemispheric agriculture ministers to meet early in September

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— Agriculture ministers of the Americas, including the Caribbean, will meet early next month to discuss threats to trade and the contribution of the sector to the post coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic recovery efforts.

In addition, the virtual September 1-2 meeting will also allow for a position to be adopted on the upcoming United Nations Food Systems Summit.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said that the meeting titled “Sustainable Agri-Food Systems: The engine of development in the Americas” will be held in the framework of the Conference of Ministers of Agriculture of the Americas, at which the Inter-American Board of Agriculture, the highest governing body of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), will also hold its regular meeting.

It said at the conference, the ministers of agriculture of the Inter-American System's 34 member states will be addressed by the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J Mohammed, as well as Agnes Kalibata, Special Envoy to the UN Food Systems Summit, who will inform on the course of action of the global forum scheduled to begin on September 23 in New York.

IICA Director General, Manuel Otero, will report to the ministers on his term as director of the hemispheric organization specialized in rural and agricultural development and will refer to the new challenges facing the sector and the tools made available by technical cooperation to tackle them.

“This session provides an excellent opportunity to discuss the role of sustainable agri-food systems as the strategic backbone of the economic recovery of our countries post-Covid-19. We cannot let it go to waste. We are facing enormous challenges and IICA, alongside the countries of the Americas, must be more and more prepared and have the tools necessary to tackle them,” said Manuel Otero.

According to the programme for the two-day meeting, the ministers will also discuss the situation surrounding the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the Americas, recently confirmed in the Dominican Republic.

Director General of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), Monique Eloit, will make a presentation.

The environmental, social and economic challenges facing food systems in the Americas will also be a topic of discussion.

“We cannot continue to produce as we have done for the past 60 years. The environmental cost we have paid has been very high. The balance of social exclusion has also been very high and is a huge debt we must pay. We are faced with the challenge of continuing to produce food for a growing population, but doing so more sustainably,” said Víctor Villalobos, Secretary of Agricultural and Rural Development of Mexico.