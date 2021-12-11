Henry delivers on promise to teammates as he guides Edwin Allen into D'Cup quarter-finals

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Richard Henry scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season as he led Edwin Allen into the quarter-final round of the ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup when they defeated Lennon High 3-0 on Tuesday. This was Edwin Allen's first time qualifying for the quarter-final since 2016.

Henry had failed to score when the two teams met earlier in the season but made up for that with a big performance and two even bigger goals to steer them into the last 16 of the competition.

He revealed after the game that he had made a solemn promise to his teammates before the start of the match.

“It was a great performance today. My side has never seen me play like this and I told them that no matter what, I am coming out here to do it for them.”

Henry was delighted to be a part of a team that made history for his school.

“I have never been to the quarter-finals. This is my first time and I am grateful for it. It's very important. Nobody feels happy like us. We have made history and I am grateful to make history this year.”

Jermaine Harris, the principal of Edwin Allen High, has been one of the biggest supporters of the team this season and that has not gone unnoticed by the players.

“We feel so important knowing that we have a principal that follows us everywhere we go and we love that. We are doing this for him, the coaching staff and ourselves the players, and our supporters.”

Coach Tafari Burton was highly complimentary of his leading scorer.

“Richard Henry is a boy with a smile. He is a very disciplined student, easy to coach and he always follows instructions.

“A coach's greatest challenge is how well a player follows instructions and so far, Richard has been doing fairly well.”

Edwin Allen will face tough opponents in William Knibb in their first quarter-final today and for Henry, the objective is a very simple one.

“In the first game of the quarter-finals. It's just the three points we want and then we go to the next obstacle and cross it.”

Edwin Allen High will have to be at their very best today against one of the best teams in the DaCosta Cup so far this season.