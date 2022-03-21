Herbert Morrison, St James seek basketball win

Herbert Morrison, St James seek basketball winMonday, March 21, 2022
PAUL A REID
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Defending champions Herbert Morrison Technical will seek to extend their unbeaten run while St James High will hope for a season double over Holland High when the second round of the ISSA/Western Conference Under-19 boys basketball competition gets underway Monday with two games.
Herbert Morrison will travel to Browns Town, St Ann to face York Castle High and will be seeking a fifth straight win, while St James High will be hoping for another win over a Holland High team coming off their first win last week.
Herbert Morrison leads the points table with eight from their four wins, one more point than St James High. Holland, York Castle and Cornwall College are all on four points.
Herbert Morrison had beaten York Castle 116-18 in their first-round meeting in Montego Bay, St James two weeks ago and while they are expected to win again today, the margin could be closer.
St James High came from behind to edge Holland High by one point 60-59 in their first-round meeting but with a big win under their belts, Holland High will be hoping to exact revenge.
