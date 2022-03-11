Herbert Morrison seek third win in ISSA Western basketball

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Herbert Morrison Technical will be going after a third straight win in the ISSA/Western Conference Boys' Under 19 basketball league on Friday when they take on last-place Cornwall College on their home ground starting at 2:00 pm.

The holders are coming off contrasting wins, beating York Castle High by 98 points on Monday before coming from behind to beat Holland High 59-46 on Wednesday, both games played at Cornwall College.

Also today, York Castle High and Holland will go after their first win when they meet at York Castle in St Ann, also starting at 2:00 pm.

Holland High have lost both games played against St James High and Herbert Morrison, while York Castle had lost to Herbert Morrison as well.

Today, Herbert Morrison will start as favourites over a Cornwall College team coming off the worst ever defeat in high school basketball, losing 137-16 to leaders St James High on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Herbert Morrison trailed Holland High by nine points with just over five minutes to go but rallied late for a 13 points win with Holland High's national representative Flawless Travers watching helplessly from the bench after fouling out with just under three minutes to go with a game-high 26 points.

Holland High trailed by a point 8-9 after a slow first quartet for both teams and led 24-17 at halftime, before falling behind by a point 33-34 going into the fourth quarter.

Romario Senior and Darren McFarlane both got double-doubles for Herbert Morrison; Senior scored 17 points and had 17 rebounds and McFarlane 16 points and 15 rebounds as well as five steals.

Samuel Reynolds also scored 11 points for Herbert Morrison. Tyreese Williams, Holland High's second national junior representative, scored eight points and had eight rebounds with Shamar Keane scoring six points.

Led by the season's first triple-double from Kemauny Welch, St James High, who had edged Holland High by a point on Monday, ran roughshod over a hapless Cornwall College team that had just six players participating in the game.



Welch led the way for St James High with 55 points, 22 rebounds and 10 blocked shots, T'Sean Crossman also had a double-with 27 points and 23 rebounds as Reiki Brown scored 32 points and Simon James scored 13 points.

Jayade Stewart led Cornwall College with six points and had three rebounds and Shemar Martin and Mattai Williams both scored four points each.