Herbert Morrison sprint star Daley lights up Carifta Trials

Champion of the Class 1 Boys 100m at the Western Championships De'Andre Daley produced his best race ever to lead all challengers into the Under-20 Boys final at the Carifta Trials at the National Stadium Friday night.

The Herbert Morrison sprinter ran a new personal best 10.30s in heat one to set tongues wagging.

Running in conditions perfect for sprinters, with a slight wind of +0.4m/s, the compact sprinter worked his way through the field catching and passing Jeevan Newby who was out quickest out of the blocks, before taking control at about the 50m mark, leaving Newby and the rest of the field in his wake.

Newby was second in 10.41s, the fourth-fastest time going into the final.

Despite running a sizzling personal best, Daley did not dwell on that but quickly switched focus to the bigger picture.

“I'm feeling really great knowing that I am in really good form, but I am just going to see what's there for the final and go out and execute,” he said, admitting that the fast time will help mentally in the final on Saturday night.

“The 10.30s, I know I was going to run it, because I know that's what I train for, so mentally it gives me a positive energy going into the final.”

The 100m final is expected to be fast as three of the finalists dipped below 10.40s in qualifying for the showpiece event.