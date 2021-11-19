Herbert Morrison to face off against William Knibb in daCosta Cup

IRWIN, St James — Unbeaten teams Herbert Morrison Technical and William Knibb Memorial will meet in the first game of a double-header at Irwin High today in an ISSA daCosta Cup Zone A top-of-the-tables clash that could determine the group winners.

Both schools, who battled each other in Zone C the last few seasons, have won their first two games to jointly lead Zone A with six points, with Herbert Morrison ahead on goal difference. They are also yet to concede a goal.

Glenmuir High, who also have a perfect win record, will be in action today against Lennon High in a Zone E game at Turners Field.

Herbert Morrison and William Knibb have waged some high scoring battles over the last three seasons and today could see another edition. William Knibb won both games the last time they met in 2019, taking the games 4-0 and 3-1 after the Montego Bay school had won the two games in 2018 with a 3-1 and 6-1 scorelines.

This season they have been just as impressive with Herbert Morrison scoring six goals in their two outings, while William Knibb has scored four goals in each of their outings but also conceded three in their win over Cornwall College at Martha Brae on Tuesday.

Camaro Brown, Keishawn Heath and Malique Reid have scored two goals each for Herbert Morrison and are expected to lead the team today, while William Knibb will be depending on Mark Lewis and Tussaine Burgess to keep their perfect record intact.

Glenmuir High have gotten off to a flying start with 10 goals over the two wins so far but will face second-placed Lennon High who have yet to concede a goal.

Lennon High are coming off a 0-0 draw against defending champions Clarendon College and are expected to give the zone leaders a run for their money.

Clarendon College, meanwhile, are expected to rebound from their draw when they face Claude McKay High who were hammered 11-0 by Edwin Allen.

The goal-less draw by Clarendon College was the first time since the 2016 season when they were beaten 2-0 by Edwin Allen that they had failed to score at least one goal in a first-round game.

Their most recent 0-0 draw in a first-round game was in 2015 when they were held at home by Edwin Allen.

Cornwall College, who will take on rivals St James High in the second game at Irwin today, will also be hoping to rebound from their loss at William Knibb on Tuesday after they had come back from 0-2 down and 1-3 to draw at 3-3 but lost deep into extra time.

They had come back from a goal down to beat Irwin High on opening day but will seek to get the better of St James High, who they have dominated over the last six seasons, losing just once in the return round game last season.

In Zone E, Edwin Allen will seek to stay close to the leaders as they take on Denbigh High who have lost both games played so far and are at the foot of the tables.

Games today

Zone A

Herbert Morrison vs William Knibb at Irwin at 1:15

Cornwall College vs St James High at Irwin at 3:30

Holland High vs Irwin High at William Knibb at 1:15

Spot Valley High vs Maldon High at William Knibb at 3:30

Zone C

Maggotty vs Mt. St. Joseph at STETHS at 3:00

Zone E

Denbigh High vs Edwin Allen High at Glenmuir at 3:30

Claude McKay vs Clarendon College at Turners Field at 1:15

Glenmuir High vs Lennon High at Turners Field at 3:30

Zone G

Paul Bogle vs Happy Grove at York Oval at 1:15

Seaforth vs St Thomas Technical at York Oval at 3:30