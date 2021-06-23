Here's a roundup of new COVID relaxation measures

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday announced the most far reaching relaxation of COVID-19 measures seen in months amidst a sharp decline in coronavirus cases on the island.

Holness told the House of Representatives that COVID-19 infections had fallen from an average of about 515 cases daily at the peak in March, when more than 800 cases were recorded on some days, to just over 50 daily cases so far in June.

But, while acknowledging that infections have fallen off, the prime minister stressed that Jamaicans must remain vigilant, especially since only a small percentage of the population has been vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

See below a summary of some of the new COVID measures announced by the government:

- Curfew hours will be reduced effective July 1 and will now run from 11:00pm to 5:00am Mondays to Saturdays and on Sundays from 6:00pm to 5:00am. The new curfew hours will remain in force until August 11.

- A government organised July 1 concert to be staged at the Port Royal Cruise Ship Pier will signal the official reopening of the entertainment sector.

- Effective June 24, churches will be able to accommodate enough worshippers to fill up to 70 per of their worship hall. This capacity based limit, which is calculated at one person for every 40 square feet of space, is significantly up from the present maximum of 50 worshippers.

- Cinemas and indoor theatres will, as of June 24, operate in a similar manner to churches and will observe the same one person to 40 square feet rule but up to a maximum of 70 per cent of seating capacity.

- For persons attending drive-in cinemas, drivers must not have more passengers than the maximum number that is permitted on the vehicle registration.

- As of July 1, fully vaccinated people will no longer have to quarantine upon arrival in Jamaica. Such persons will now have the option of taking an approved PCR test and upon presentation of negative results they can be released from the quarantine order. However, the quarantine order will remain in force since fully vaccinated persons may still contract and spread the coronavirus.

-For persons not fully vaccinated, the 14-day quarantine order will still apply.

- Persons getting married can now have more than 100 guests at their wedding but in such circumstances must apply to the relevant ministry for authorisation.

- Effective July 1, funeral services will be allowed to take place inside the church with a maximum of 30 people in attendance, including the mourners and the clergy. A similar number of persons will be allowed at the burial, including those preparing the grave site. Funerals will now take place Monday to Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

- Work-from-home measures where practical will remain in place until the country has secured enough vaccines to resume in-person operations.

- The wearing of masks in public is still mandatory and will be strictly enforced.

- Operating hours for markets, vending in public arcades and public transportation centres will remain at 6:00am to 7:00pm Monday to Saturday.

- Markets will remain closed on Sundays

-Beaches, rivers, zoos, water parks and attractions will open from 6:00am to 6:00pm Monday to Saturday and from 6:00am to 5:00pm on Sundays.

-Parks, gyms and bars must close one hour before the start of the curfew.

-Amusement arcades will be allowed to reopen