Here's what you need to know about COVID

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 238.2 million people, leaving more than 4.8 million dead across 221 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 225 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Friday, bringing the overall infection total to 85,905. Meanwhile, 15 more deaths were recorded on the island bringing the virus death toll to 1,995.

— The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) independent advisory committee plans to meet on October 20 and 21 to discuss the Moderna and Johnson &Johnson vaccine boosters. This will follow the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) independent advisors who are set to meet and vote on boosters on October 14 and 15.

— Russia hits new virus death record as autumn surge persists. The national coronavirus task force reported Saturday that 968 people in Russia died of COVID-19 over the past day — about 100 more daily deaths than were recorded in late September. The task force said more than 29,000 new infections also were confirmed in the past day.

—Russians flock to Serbia for Western-made COVID-19 vaccines. Serbia, which is not a member of the European Union, is a convenient choice for vaccine-seeking Russians because they can enter the allied Balkan nation without visas and because it offers a wide choice of Western-made shots.

— Brazil appears intent on returning to pre-pandemic normalcy, even as its death toll tops 600,000, according to official data on Friday from the health ministry.