Hero Hansle welcomed home by Grange, Stewart

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 110 metre hurdles Olympic champion, Hansle Parchment, was met on arrival at the AC Hotel in Kingston today by Sports Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange.

Parchment, who arrived at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay this afternoon, was flown to Kingston by Sandals Resorts Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart, on his private jet.

Parchment's gold in the highly competitive 110m hurdles final in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics came as a shock, as he dismantled the predictions that United States' Grant Holloway, who almost broke the 110m hurdles world record of 12.80 seconds at the US Olympic trials in June, would run away with the Olympic title.

Jamaica's Ronald Levy was third.

Speaking at a brief conference after Parchment's arrival, Stewart said, “I stand here really proud today to have this opportunity to be able to share the Jamaican stage with you for a moment as one of the finest companies in the Caribbean and Jamaica, with our athletics and our team. So big up yourself, I'm proud of you, and a huge congratulations from all of us.”

“Watching from a distance, seeing our athletes on a world stage, not only the timing of it because we need some good news during this COVID period, not just because it was our Independence weekend and the holiday weekend but just the super stardom that came out of team Jamaica, our Olympians at the highest level competing are second to none so from my team and I at Sandals Resorts International, it's an absolute pleasure. As the group voted world's best to host the absolute world's best on the athletics field,” he continued.

“Clearly you are born with a gift but you had to polish that diamond and get yourself through the stages and I don't think it's recognised by everyone every day.

“We are so proud and we cyah wait to show you guys the way you showed us how you can do your thing, we can't wait to show you how we're gonna take care of all our athletes in true fine world class Jamaican hospitality and I just wanna say a huge congratulations from all of us,” Stewart added.

Meanwhile, Parchment expressed his thanks for all the support he has received so far.

“I have a lot to give thanks for, for all the people who have supported me along the way, my coach, my family, my friends, and God of course…and just the support that everybody is giving,” he shared.

“It's tough to be an athlete, it's tough to go out after months of preparation and not get the results that you wanted so it would be really good for us as a nation to give the support out to everybody and build that team spirit so next time around that we go out there, we will know that the support is strong the support is real and that should give and extra boost to coming closer to not only making the finals but getting on top of the podium.

“I look forward to going out and bringing home some more championship medals,” Parchment said.