Higgler charged with several offences in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Greg Swaby otherwise called ‘Cragan’, a higgler of Longville Park, Clarendon has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and assault at common law following an incident that occurred on Nelson Street in the parish on Monday, June 14.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 3:30 pm, 28-year-old Clayton Morrison of Sevens Road in the parish, was shot dead by a group of men at a night club on Nelson Street.

Following police investigations, the 22-year-old Swaby was arrested and charged on June 30 after he was interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.