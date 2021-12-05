High-powered rifle among firearms seized in Spanish Town

High-powered rifle among firearms seized in Spanish TownSunday, December 05, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Officers assigned to the Specialised Operations Branch are reporting the seizure of an AK47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, and 25 rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation along Clayton Close in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday, December 4.
Reports are that an operation was conducted at a premises about 5:15 am where a person of interest was being sought. The man was found in a car with the pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition. A search of the yard revealed an additional seven 9mm rounds of ammunition.
Minutes later, the assault rifle was found wrapped in a towel under a metal container, the police said.
The man was arrested and taken into custody. However, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy