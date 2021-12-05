High-powered rifle among firearms seized in Spanish Town

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Officers assigned to the Specialised Operations Branch are reporting the seizure of an AK47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, and 25 rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation along Clayton Close in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday, December 4.

Reports are that an operation was conducted at a premises about 5:15 am where a person of interest was being sought. The man was found in a car with the pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition. A search of the yard revealed an additional seven 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Minutes later, the assault rifle was found wrapped in a towel under a metal container, the police said.

The man was arrested and taken into custody. However, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.