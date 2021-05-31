High alert activated for missing 12-y-o boy from Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Rishawn Thomas of Shield Drive, Portmore, St Catherine who has been missing since this morning.

He is of brown complexion, medium build and about 121 centimetres (4 feet) tall.

Reports from the Portmore police are that about 8:00 am, Rishawn was last seen at home wearing a blue T-shirt and purple-and-yellow shorts. Efforts to locate him have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rishawn Thomas is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at (876) 989-0623, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Rishawn Thomas was available at the time of this publication.