High alert activated for missing nine-year-old

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A high alert has been activated for nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia of Bottom Yard district, Bath in St Thomas.

Phylisa has been missing since Thursday, October 14.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 137 centimetres or four feet six inches tall.

Phylisa was last seen at home wearing a white blouse and blue shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Phylisa Prussia is being asked to contact the Bath police at 876-703-4021, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.