High drama in Portmore as high speed chase ends in crash; robbers flee

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – High drama unfolded in Portmore, St Catherine near noon on Tuesday, a lockdown day for Jamaicans, when a white Toyota Axio and a silver Toyoto Probox engaged in a high speed chase that ended in a crash at the intersection of George Lee Boulevard, Waterford Parkway and Passage Fort Drive.

Following the crash, Observer Online was told that the driver of the Axio was rushed to the nearby Waterford clinic for treatment.

“He (the driver of the Axio) gave chase after he saw a woman being robbed,” a policeman at the crash site told our news team.

The policeman explained that it appeared a woman attempted to sell a phone to two men who were travelling in the taxi but they instead grabbed the phone and sped off.

It is not immediately clear where in Portmore the intended transaction took place. However, the driver of the Axio who was in the vicinity saw what was happening and gave chase.

“Unfortunately for the driver of the Axio who was just being a good person he ended up in the traffic light, mash up his car and now has to get medical treatment,” said one of a group of residents who had converged at the scene.

The Axio suffered extensive damage as the vehicle climbed an island before slamming into one of the traffic signals, dislodging some of the lights.

The Probox ended up some distance away near a concrete median that divides the usually busy Passage Fort Drive.

Observer Online understands that the incident did not end with the crash as the two men who were travelling in the taxi fled the scene in a white Toyota Mark X that was waiting nearby.

Crime scene tapes were being draped around what was both a crash scene and a crime scene when our news team left the area on an eventful no-movement day.