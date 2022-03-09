Higher fuel prices will impact electricity bills, says JPS

Higher fuel prices will impact electricity bills, says JPSWednesday, March 09, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service is warning customers that rising fuel prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will affect the cost of electricity in Jamaica.
JPS says Jamaica is heavily dependent on imported oil and natural gas for the production of electricity, as well as for transportation and manufacturing.
“The war in Ukraine means fuel is much more expensive and there is less of it. The prices of both oil and natural gas have increased since last year. They will increase much more now. A higher fuel cost means higher electricity costs. We have to pay more to the fuel suppliers. We have no choice. Fuel makes up about half of customers' electricity bills, so the changes from one month to the next can be quite significant,” explained JPS' chief financial officer, Vernon Douglas.
Vernon says while the Government plans to cushion the impact of increasing energy costs on the most vulnerable, he is hoping the Government will also suspend the fuel and electricity sales tax (GCT) to further ease the burden on consumers during this difficult time.
JPS says it is also concerned about the possible shortage of fuel for Jamaica.
The company says it has started discussions with fuel suppliers Petrojam and New Fortress Energy (NFE) to assess their ability to meet the country's fuel needs.
“Our suppliers are exploring all options to secure fuel to keep the lights on. There could be a global fuel shortage, as sanctions tighten on Russia. As a small country, Jamaica could be badly affected. We all have to work together to get through this global crisis,” Douglas said.
