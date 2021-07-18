Higher inflation in US could lead temporarily to higher prices in Jamaica, BOJ deputy governor says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Senior Deputy Director at the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Dr Wayne Robinson has sought to assure that while higher inflation in the United States could lead to price increases in Jamaica, the effect should be temporary.

Robinson made the observation at a recent investors briefing for Sterling Assets Management Limited, where he was asked if the rise in inflation in the US would lead to higher prices in Jamaica.

Robinson pointed out that while the US inflation rose to about five per cent, the highest in about 13 years it was likely to be temporary. He cited that the rise in inflation was a global phenomenon primarily resulting from the rebound in economic activity that accompanied the re-opening of economies that were hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as significant monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Robinson expressed the view that demand bounced back faster than firms and the labour markets could increase supply, thereby causing the spike in prices. He noted that this will, and has, had a spill-over effect on the Jamaican economy.

For example, the producer price index from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) (ie, prices that manufacturers must charge on their products) rose by 13 per cent in May. According to STATIN, inflation in May was five per cent – in line with the BOJ's target range.

Robinson does believe that local inflation will be to the upper end of the range and there is some risk that inflation could even rise above this band. As supply chains normalise, the rate of increase in prices should moderate. The price levels may remain high, but the pace of increase should ease, for example -- soy, corn, wheat.

Robinson indicated that he was concerned about the rise in shipping costs, which have increased by over 300 per cent and that it will take some time for this market to normalise. Nevertheless, the central bank expects inflation pressures to be temporary.