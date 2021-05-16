Historic Bull Bay Police Station to be replaced with modern design

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 125-year-old historic Bull Bay Police Station, which was initially built in the 1800s, will soon be replaced with a modern fit-for-purpose facility.

The revelation was made during a tour of the station by Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang and Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson yesterday.

The station, which was constructed with packed stones, and boasts a cut stone finish, is to be demolished to facilitate the construction of the new corridor that leads from Kingston to St Thomas.

Speaking after a tour of the proposed site, Dr Chang said, “The facility is about community members as well as the police having better operational layout within the station; so it's about looking at what we have and looking at the future.”

The final design details are still being drafted, but the police said the construction of the new police station will begin soon with the help of the National Works Agency.

The new station will be reconstructed close to the present location, on the shoreline of eastern St Andrew.