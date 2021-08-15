History for Seales but Windies totter in run chase

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Teenager Jayden Seales snatched a historic five-wicket haul but left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi then wiped out West Indies' top order to complicate the home side's run chase on the penultimate day of the first Test at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Set 168 for victory after Pakistan were bowled out for 203 in their second innings 1-¼ hours into the day's play, West Indies were tottering on 38 for three at lunch, still requiring a further 130 runs for the series lead.

Roston Chase was unbeaten on 11 and partnered by vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood on 10, the pair coming together to add 22 for the fourth wicket to steady the innings.

Left-hander Kieran Powell perished lbw for four in the second over with four runs on the board before his partner and captain Kraigg Brathwaite feathered a catch behind for two in the sixth over at 15 for two.

When Nkrumah Bonner played on to lose his leg stump, Afridi (3-17) had his third wicket to put Pakistan on top with the Windies crumbling on 16 for three.

Earlier, Seales became the youngest West Indian to take a five wicket haul in a Test when he claimed three of the last five wickets to fall to end with five for 55.

Resuming on 160 for five, Pakistan lost their last five wickets for 43 runs with veteran Kemar Roach claiming another victim to end with three for 30.

Roach removed Faheem Ashraf in the morning's fifth over after the batsman had added only eight and two overs later, medium pacer Kyle Mayers got the prized wicket off Babar Azam for 55, the visiting captain managing to add a single run.

The 19-year-old Seales then blew away the tail, knocking over Yasir Shah (4), Shaheen Shah Afridi, (0) and Hasan Ali, whose 28 came from 26 deliveries and included two fours and sixes.