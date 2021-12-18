Hits 'keep coming': Hospitals struggle as COVID beds fill

DETROIT, Michigan (AP) — Hospitals across the US are struggling to cope with burnout among doctors, nurses and other workers, already buffeted by a crush of patients from the ongoing surge of the COVID-19 delta variant and now bracing for the fallout of another highly transmissible mutation.

Ohio became the latest state to summon the National Guard to help overwhelmed medical facilities. Experts in Nebraska warned that its hospitals soon may need to ration care. Medical officials in Kansas and Missouri are delaying surgeries, turning away transfers and desperately trying to hire travelling nurses, as cases double and triple in an eerie reminder of last year's holiday season.

“There is no medical school class that can prepare you for this level of death,” said Dr Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson, an emergency medicine specialist at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit. “The hits just keep coming.”

The national seven-day average of COVID-19 hospital admissions was 60,000 by Wednesday, far off last winter's peak but 50 percent higher than in early November, the government reported.

New York state reported Friday that slightly more than 21,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19, a new high since tests became widely available. The consequences were swift in New York City: The Rockettes Christmas show was scratched for the season, and some Broadway shows cancelled performances because of outbreaks among cast members.

“We are in a situation where we are now facing a very important delta surge and we are looking over our shoulder at an oncoming omicron surge,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said of the two COVID-19 variants.

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalisations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61 percent of the US population is fully vaccinated.

Dr Steve Stites, chief medical officer at University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, said the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” continues to swamp the hospital and its workers.

“There's no place to go. Our staff are tired. We're going to run out of travellers,” Stites said, referring to visiting health care workers, “and omicron is at our doorstep. This is a tornado warning to our community.”