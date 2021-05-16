'Hog Head' charged over 2019 shooting

'Hog Head' charged over 2019 shootingSunday, May 16, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-year-old Chevon Coheil, otherwise called 'Hard Ball' or 'Hog Head', of Oakland Avenue in Kingston, was on Friday charged by the police in a 2019 case in which he allegedly opened fire at a man in his community.
Coheil has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that on August 21, 2019 about 2:00 pm, the complainant was along Oakland Avenue when Coheil, who was armed with a gun, opened fire at him. The complainant reportedly ran and managed to escape unharmed.
Coheil was subsequently arrested and following a question and answer interview on Friday, he was charged for the offences.
