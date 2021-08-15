Holder falls to leave Windies in danger of defeat

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Jason Holder lost his off-stump on the stroke of tea to put Pakistan in pole position to win the opening Test at Sabina Park on the penultimate day here Sunday.

Set 168 for victory, West Indies stumbled to the interval on 114 for seven, still needing a further 54 runs, with just Joshua Da Silva and the bowlers remaining.

Da Silva was unbeaten on two.

Holder batted 41 balls for his 16 and struck three fours, and was carrying West Indies’ hopes before playing down the wrong line to fast bowler Hasan Ali in the final over before the break.

Jermaine Blackwood, resuming from ten at lunch, hit 55 off 78 deliveries with 10 fours before edging Hasan Ali into the cordon where the peerless Imran Butt, at second slip, snared a stunning catch diving in front of first slip.

Hasan Ali (2-23) and seamer Faheem Ashraf (2-17) have taken two wickets apiece while left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has led the line with three for 30.

Resuming from their lunch-time 38 for three, West Indies were lifted by Blackwood and Roston Chase (22) who put on 68 for the fourth wicket.

Chase, unbeaten on 11 at the interval, hit three fours off 56 deliveries before hanging his bat at one from Faheem and edging to Butt at second slip, in the first over after the drinks break.

Kyle Mayers lasted all of four balls before being squared up by Faheem and taken by Butt at second slip, to complete a pair in the game.