Holder wants higher value placed on wickets after ODI defeat

AHMEDABAD, India [CMC] — Former West Indies captain Jason Holder is urging regional batsmen to “dig deeper” and place a higher value on their wickets, after another feeble performance sent them crashing to a six-wicket defeat in the opening One-Day International against India on Sunday.

The 30-year-old was the only one to shine with 57 as West Indies, sent in at the Narendra Modi Stadium, slumped to 176 all out in the 44th over.

Fabian Allen chipped in with 29 at number nine but no other batsman passed 20 as the Caribbean side’s batting woes continued from the three-match series against Ireland in Jamaica last month.

“We’ve got to put a bigger price on our wicket. [There were] too many soft dismissals in the innings today,” said Holder.

“I think the pitch was a little difficult to start on but more or less we’ve still got to dig a little deeper [and] put up a much better fight than we did in this game.

“I can’t fault the bowlers too much [because] trying to defend the score that we did was always [going to be] tough.

“It’s just a matter of us trying to regroup — we’ve got a couple days off — and come back strong.”

West Indies lost usually prolific opener Shai Hope cheaply for eight but fought back courtesy of a 31-run second wicket stand between Darren Bravo (18) and opener Brandon King (13).

Once off-spinner Washington Sundar claimed both in the 12th over, West Indies lost five wickets for 35 runs to slump to 79 for seven in the 23rd over, before Holder and Allen combined in a 78-run eighth wicket stand to salvage some pride.

Holder said an adjusted approach was required if West Indies were to post competitive totals.

“I don’t think we’re too far off to be fair. Our top order just needs to go a bit deeper, put a heavier price on their wicket and give themselves a chance,” he pointed out.

“In these conditions you can really give yourself a really good chance and make up. You can always be knocking it around run-a-ball or close to run-a-ball and finish well past run-a-ball at the end of the innings.

“So the batting needs to dig a lot deeper and take it a lot deeper for the team.”

Holder said his partnership with Allen could have given West Indies a better foothold in the game, had it not been broken when it was in the 38th over.

“It was a clear cut situation where we needed to dig deep and spend time,” Holder explained.

“Fabian is a very capable batsman and he’s obviously one of those guys who can strike it really well once he gets in. I just tried to give him that confidence and we tried to build a really good partnership.

“It’s just unfortunate when he got out. Had he gone on a little longer and we’d built the partnership a bit further, we could’ve been in a really good position to finish the innings nicely.”

The second ODI is set for Wednesday at the same venue.