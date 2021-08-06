Holiday curfew blues? Here are 5 Jamaican films to watch this Independence Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica— With the islandwide curfew starting at 3pm this Independence Day, you may find yourself searching for something inside your home to keep you entertained. A few holiday-appropriate movies may be the perfect prescription for you to beat the stay-at-home blues.

To this end, OBSERVER ONLINE has compiled a list of some of our favourite Jamaican movies that are sure to elicit a laugh on this, Jamaica's 59th year of Independence.

With Independence Day celebrations being muted this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, watching some of these movies will sure make you feel 'Jamaican to di bone.'

Shottas

If you're in the mood for an action-packed crime drama, then Shottas is a must watch. One of the most popular Jamaicans movies, no matter how many times you've seen it before, it always gets better.

The movie follows the characters Biggs, Wayne and Mad Max as they try to reclaim their drug empire first in Jamaica, then in Miami. Their plans are thwarted though by rival drug lord, Teddy Bruck Shut, who has no intentions of giving up his place on the top.

One Love

The original Jamaican romantic comedy. One Love has a kind of “Romeo and Juliet” vibe but without the tragic death scenes and of course with a lot of island flavour.

Kaz, a young Rasta musician, ends up meeting and falling in love with a local pastor's daughter. After being forbidden from seeing each other, the young couple must deal with all the judgment their relationship brings all while trying to win a singing competition.

Dancehall Queen

Talk about a classic.

Marcia is a struggling single mother, hustling to make ends meet for her kids. She decides to adopt an alter ego and enter a dancing competition in hopes of winning the prize money.

This movie is filled with iconic scenes and infamous one-liners... “walk and live....” you know the rest. Not to mention serious 90's fashion that's sure to trigger nostalgia.

Ghett'a Life

One of Jamaica's more recent productions, Ghett'a Life made a huge splash when it was released in 2011.

Derrick wants to become a professional boxer and eventually represents Jamaica at the Olympics. Unfortunately, he lives in an area divided by extreme political differences. You're either green, or you're orange, and no one crosses the line.

Derrick decides to risk his life and train at a gym on the wrong side of the political boundary to have a chance at his dream.

This movie is filled with gritty scenes and doesn't shy away from the intensity of political tribalism.

Sprinter

The newest movie on the bloc, Sprinter, features several famous Jamaican social media influencers as well as some Hollywood heavyweights.

High school track star Akeem goes from being relatively unknown to a national sensation, pretty much overnight. His dream is to qualify and go to a track meet in America so he can see his mother, who left home when he was younger.

This movie offers a refreshing new plot about Jamaican life and some insight into what life is like growing up with a parent who lives abroad.

Sashell Williams